Neil Gorsuch confirmed as next Supreme Court Justice

The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The vote was 54-45 on Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump’s 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.

The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allows the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Today the Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. He has exemplary credentials, the right judicial temperament, and a solid commitment to the rule of law. As a circuit court judge, he demonstrated he is well within the mainstream. Moreover, he has promised to apply the law equally and fairly to all people. I congratulate Judge Gorsuch on his confirmation and wish him well as he takes his place on the bench of our nation’s highest court.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added his thoughts regarding Judge Gorsuch’s nomination:

“Today Judge Gorsuch takes his black robe to the Supreme Court and that’s an important civics lesson for our kids. He’s a judge’s judge who knows that his job isn’t to wear a red or blue jersey under that black robe and re-write laws. His duty is to faithfully uphold the Constitution. That’s good for Nebraskans, good for the rule of law, and good for the next generation of Americans.”