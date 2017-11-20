Neligh Awaiting News Of Missing Woman

NELIGH – Residents of a small Northeast Nebraska town are holding their collective breaths as they wait for news of a missing former student. Sydney Loofe is a 2012 graduate of Neligh-Oakdale High School.

Missing since Wednesday, the disappearance of the Neligh native shook the area, leaving the residents of Antelope County in disbelief and wonder at where the 24-year-old daughter of George and Susie Loofe could be.

About 250 residents Neligh gathered at the high school football field for the a candlelight vigil. Grace Lutheran Church Pastor David Kufahl led the prayer service. George and Susie Loofe are both educators at N-OHS, George is the High School Principal and Susie is a special education teacher.

10/11 News in Lincoln reported that a home in Wilber was being investigated. No details have been released other than that the police presence was in connection to Sydney’s disappearance.

The Loofe family released new photos today in hopes that the tattoo may help to identify her.

“We feel that she could be anywhere,” said Susie Loofe. “So we’ve decided to post her tattoos because they’re easily recognizable. Please let us know if you have any information that may be useful in locating her. We’re asking for you to please continue to share these posts and pray for her safe return. Thank you for all of your kind thoughts and prayers.”

Sydney is a 5’7 female weighing about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, again, her last known location was near Wilber.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-7204.