NEST 529 Champions Academic Goals with Big Dreams $20K Giveaway



Four Winners to Each Receive a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan Account Contribution

Lincoln, Neb. (May 7, 2019) – Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the NEST 529 Big Dreams $20K Giveaway. Four randomly-selected winners will each be awarded a $5,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account for a beneficiary 10 years old or younger. Entries will be accepted from today through July 31, 2019.

“With hard work and dedication, every young person is equipped to achieve their dreams,” said Nebraska State Treasurer Murante, Trustee of NEST. “I am proud to help provide NEST 529 Account Owners with a strong, competitive and supportive college savings plan, and to offer this extra boost to four lucky winners to help make their educational hopes and dreams an attainable reality.”

Since 2015, NEST 529 has awarded more than $100,000 in contributions through the Big Dreams Giveaway. Each year, hundreds of families from across the United States participate for a chance to win scholarship contributions to their children’s NEST 529 accounts.

“Now more than ever, higher education is a key tool to help unlock opportunities for the future. At NEST 529, we want to see every child grow up and achieve their academic dreams – it’s why we work tirelessly to help Account Owners meet their savings goals,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “Every contribution matters in the college savings journey, no matter how small. Through long-running scholarship opportunities such as the Big Dreams $20K Giveaway, it’s our great pleasure to supplement these contributions and to help drive dialogue surrounding college savings for families nationwide.”

More information is available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.