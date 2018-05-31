NET Brings Events to Lexington, Broken Bow, McCook and Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 17, 2018) – Special events are scheduled May 31 – June 3 as part of NET’s “On The Road” trip to Lexington, Broken Bow, McCook and Kearney. Live television and radio programs as well as family events have been planned by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations, so that area residents can engage with the statewide public media’s educational and entertaining content and activities.

The family fun starts Thursday, May 31 in Lexington and Broken Bow for PBS KIDS events, first at 10 a.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Lexington, 615 N. Washington St., followed at 6 p.m. at the Broken Bow Public Library, 626 S. D St. In addition to watching the movie “Peg + Cat Save the World,” children will have the chance to meet characters Peg and Cat from the PBS KIDS “Peg + Cat” television series.

Informal gatherings are also planned Thursday so that NET leadership can meet local residents and learn about each community. Those in Broken Bow are invited to join the NET Town Talk from 10-11 a.m. at Prairie Grounds Cafe, 933 S. E St. and those in Lexington should attend from 3-4 p.m. at Madeline’s Café & Bakery, 501 N. Washington St.

On Friday, June 1, three events are planned in McCook. Local residents are invited to the informal NET Town Talk at 8 a.m. at Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Café, 312 Norris Ave., to discuss local happenings with NET leadership before the live radio program “Friday LIVE” begins at 9 a.m. This will be a great opportunity for those in the area to be part of a live radio audience and enjoy performances by the Nebraska Chamber Players and the McCook Chamber Ensemble as well as interesting interviews about local arts and theater.

The PBS KIDS family event will follow at 2 p.m. at the McCook Public Library, 802 Norris Ave., and will include the movie “Peg + Cat Save the World” as well as appearances by Peg and Cat from the “Peg + Cat” PBS KIDS television series.

On Saturday, June 2, two events are planned in Kearney with the PBS KIDS family event at 11 a.m. at Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St. In addition to watching the movie “Peg + Cat Save the World,” children will have the opportunity to meet Peg and Cat from the “Peg + Cat” PBS KIDS television series. At 2 p.m. the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, featuring the state’s best high school football athletes, will get underway at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. NET will broadcast the 60th annual contest live statewide.

On Sunday, June 3, two more events are planned in Kearney, beginning with the 1 p.m. live taping “Backyard Farmer,” the perennial favorite television series. Now in its 66thseason, the program features lawn and garden experts and answers viewer questions, this week from Harmon Park, 3100 5th Ave. The “Backyard Farmer” series is a co-production of NET and Nebraska Extension.

Later in the evening, area residents are invited to join the premiere screening of the new NET documentary “Follow the Water” at 6 p.m. at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. The new film follows author and photographer Michael Forsberg and filmmaker Pete Stegen on a remarkable 55-day adventure. They travel more than 1,300 miles to trace the journey of Nebraska’s Platte River from snowmelt in the mountains of Wyoming to where it flows into the Missouri River.

All events are free and open to the public and no registration is necessary. For more information about NET’s “On The Road” tour, visit netNebraska.org/ontheroad.