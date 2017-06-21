New administrator hired for state election office

LINCOLN – Secretary of State John Gale announced today his hiring of Sarpy County Election Commissioner Wayne Bena as his new deputy secretary of state for elections.

Bena fills the vacancy of former deputy for elections, Neal Erickson, who retired in December 2016 after 22 years with the Secretary of State’s office. Bena will report to Secretary Gale, who serves as chief elections officer, startingSeptember 1.

Bena has served as Sarpy County election commissioner since 2010. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) with a B.A. in political science in 2000 and received his Juris Doctor from the UNL College of Law in 2003. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

As deputy secretary of state, Bena will assume responsibilities that include: managing the secretary’s elections division, coordinating with 93 county election officials, insuring a secure and accurate voter registration system, managing the state’s election technology equipment, and coordinating all aspects of primary, general, and special elections in Nebraska.

In Nebraska counties with a population of over 100,000, election commissioners are appointed by the governor to serve a four-year term. Bena was appointed commissioner in 2010 by then Governor Dave Heineman and reappointed in 2014. By law, Governor Ricketts will appoint an election commissioner to serve the unexpired portion of Bena’s current term, and for the following four year term.

During his years as Sarpy County election commissioner, Bena has served as co-chair of the legislative committee for the county clerks division of the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), and serves on the board of directors of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce and of the Sarpy County Sports Commission. Bena lives with his wife Jill in Papillion.