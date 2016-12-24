New BCHS calendar features daily life on Kearney Air Base

Images gleaned from the archives of daily life on the Kearney Air Base, circa 1943-1945, are featured in the high-quality, 18-month calendar just released by the Buffalo County Historical Society. The calendar is a companion piece to the just-released DVD of “Kearney Goes to War”, a documentary produced by UNK’s Jacob Rosdail and Dr. Jeff Wells. Both the DVD and calendar are available for sale at Trails & Rails Museum and area businesses.

Two BCHS volunteers examined issues of the KAAF newspaper from 1943, 1944 and 1945, to identify photos and relate them to daily life and events on the air base. Most of the images were taken by the 7 photographers employed on the base at that time, and also the Associated Press. One fact that came to light was that the Kearney Air Base Newspaper was printed by The Hub until April, 1944, when KAAF received a litho press and could print the weekly paper on base. A contest to rename the paper was held on the base with a $25 War Bond as the prize. The winning entry was “The Duster”. The serviceman submitting the name said it occurred to him because of the area’s unusual weather.

The calendar also highlights the involvement of Kearney and surrounding town residents in attracting the base to the area, and then supporting it with civilian employees and volunteers. An effort to raise $10,000 to provide two USO locations (one for White and one for Black soldiers) was achieved by Kearney residents. Kearney women became Red Cross “Grey Ladies”, volunteering at the base hospital. Many other examples of cooperation and participation between local residents and base military are shown in the calendar.

The “Kearney Goes to War” 18-month Calendar and DVD can be purchased at Trails & Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., and many area downtown businesses. The calendar is $10 and the DVD is $8. BCHS member price is 20% off.