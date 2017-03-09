New bill may encourage businesses to help pay student loan debt

LINCOLN–College graduates and Nebraska businesses would both benefit under a bill introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln.

LB443, the Student Loan Repayment Tax Credit Act, would be a way for a business to help pay the student loan debt of its employees.

Businesses could pay for an employee’s student loan principal and interest and gain a non-refundable tax credit of up to 50 percent of the amount paid. They would, however, be limited to $1,800 of credit per employee for up to 20 employees.

“We need more robust policy in order to build and maintain the workforce we need for the future,” Bolz said.

The proposal would include credits for Nebraska businesses of up to $1.5 million per year. Also, at least 25 percent of the total money credited must go to businesses with 30 or fewer employees or businesses located in cities with fewer than 100,000 people.

There was no opposition to the bill and four people came to the hearing to show their support.

Frederik Ohles, president of Nebraska Wesleyan University, supported the bill saying it would help both students and businesses in Nebraska.

“I believe we need to offer Nebraska graduates a readily understood incentive to stay in this wonderful state,” Ohles said.

Ohles also said the bill offers relief to a wide variety of occupations, not just the higher paying jobs in Nebraska. It would also help Nebraska employees and employers work together.

“Nebraska has a trend of exporting more educated people than we import,” Ohles said. “Passing LB443 will help alleviate this problem and keep more graduates of Nebraska’s higher education institutions working productively in our state.”

Two students, Hunter Traynor and Nick Devine, also voiced their support for LB443.

Traynor, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the legislation would help students in two ways. It would incentivize students to attend more prestigious higher education schools and encourage them to stay in Nebraska when they graduate.

Devine is a recent graduate of UNL but said he is thinking about returning for graduate school. He said that the proposed model of adding student loan payments to benefit packages for businesses is starting to become popular in the country.

Devine said, however, that other businesses are not offered tax incentives like in this bill. He said only about 4 percent of businesses can offer such a benefit now without tax credits.

Even though the state is facing budget concerns, Bolz said she is confident the bill would be an overall benefit to Nebraska’s economy