New bills introduced second week of session

The second week of the 2019 legislative session produced a variety of bills. Here are some of the notable bills introduced during the week of Jan. 14.

Bills introduced related to agriculture were:

LB 372, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would change provisions relating to classes and subclasses of agricultural land and horticultural land.

LB 289, introduced by Sen. Lou Linehan of Elkhorn, would change provisions relating to county assessor inspections of real property for property tax purposes.

LB 267, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would provide a duty for the county board relating to deficient bridges and authorize a tax levy.

LB 440, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would raise taxes on jet fuel and aviation gasoline to 10 cents per gallon.

Legislative bills related to education included:

LB 281, introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, would prescribe a toll-free number for public schools set up to report child abuse or neglect.

LB 241, introduced by Bolz, would provide for teacher mentoring program grants using income from solar and wind agreements on school lands.

LB 343, introduced by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, would adopt the School Safety Rapid Response Option Act and authorize schools to allow employees to carry concealed handguns.

LB 269, introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, would allow students with school driver’s permits to drive to and from school events or functions.

Bills related to health care included:

LB 228, introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, would make it illegal for insurers to decline coverage due to a person’s status as a living organ donor or consider the person’s status as an organ donor in determining life insurance and other insurance policies.

LB 245, introduced by Erdman, would amend a section of law to include antidepressant, antipsychotic and anticonvulsant prescription drugs for consideration on the preferred drug list.

LB 247, introduced by Bolz, would allow an individual with mental illness the same right to plan in advance for treatment as an individual planning for end-of-life care.

Additional bills included introduced this week were: