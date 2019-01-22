New bills introduced second week of session

The second week of the 2019 legislative session produced a variety of bills. Here are some of the notable bills introduced during the week of Jan. 14.
Bills introduced related to agriculture were:
- LB 372, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would change provisions relating to classes and subclasses of agricultural land and horticultural land.
- LB 289, introduced by Sen. Lou Linehan of Elkhorn, would change provisions relating to county assessor inspections of real property for property tax purposes.
- LB 267, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would provide a duty for the county board relating to deficient bridges and authorize a tax levy.
- LB 440, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would raise taxes on jet fuel and aviation gasoline to 10 cents per gallon.
Legislative bills related to education included:
- LB 281, introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, would prescribe a toll-free number for public schools set up to report child abuse or neglect.
- LB 241, introduced by Bolz, would provide for teacher mentoring program grants using income from solar and wind agreements on school lands.
- LB 343, introduced by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, would adopt the School Safety Rapid Response Option Act and authorize schools to allow employees to carry concealed handguns.
- LB 269, introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, would allow students with school driver’s permits to drive to and from school events or functions.
Bills related to health care included:
- LB 228, introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, would make it illegal for insurers to decline coverage due to a person’s status as a living organ donor or consider the person’s status as an organ donor in determining life insurance and other insurance policies.
- LB 245, introduced by Erdman, would amend a section of law to include antidepressant, antipsychotic and anticonvulsant prescription drugs for consideration on the preferred drug list.
- LB 247, introduced by Bolz, would allow an individual with mental illness the same right to plan in advance for treatment as an individual planning for end-of-life care.
Additional bills included introduced this week were:
- LB 225, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, would appropriate funds to the Nebraska State Historical Society.
- LB 283, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would provide for a climate change study.
- LB 223, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would prohibit bringing a cell phone into a detention facility.
- LB 375, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow certain library, archive, and museum materials to be withheld from the public.