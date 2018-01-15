New bills introduced this legislative session

LINCOLN–The second week of the 2018 legislative session produced a variety of bills. Here are some of the notable bills introduced this week.

Several of the bills introduced related to agriculture:

LB 684, introduced by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, would change the beginning farmer tax credit requirements for farmers past their third year of farming.

A few bills also related to education:

LB 718, introduced by Sen.Steve Halloran of Hastings, would create the Higher Education Free Speech Accountability Act that would require secondary education institutions to adopt a free expression act.

LB 771, sponsored by Sen. Lynn Walz of Fremont, would provide free breakfast and lunch to all students who qualify for reduced-price lunches.

A number of proposed bills relate to healthcare:

LB 931, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would provide requirements for opiate prescriptions.

LB 933, sponsored by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would provide prescription requirements for certain controlled substances.

LB 934, sponsored by Sen. John Kuehn of Holdrege, would require identification prior to receipt of dispensed opiates.

LB 715, introduced by Sen. Howard of Omaha, would allocate $50,000 to 18 local public health departments for improvement of preventative health programs.

LB 672, introduced by Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, would provide for medical release of a committed offender who is terminally ill or permanently incapacitated.

LB 801, sponsored by Sen. John Stinner of Scottsbluff, would create a Panhandle Beginnings Act to provide mental health services for children.

Many bills related to taxes:

LB 926, sponsored by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would exempt members of the armed forces on active duty and their spouses from motor vehicle taxes.

LB 961, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, would change corporate income tax rates.

LB 962, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, change individual income tax rates.

LB 963, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, change how often real property is inspected and reviewed for property tax purposes.

LB 798, sponsored by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would remove taxes for feminine hygiene products, including tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Other bills include:

LB 844, sponsored by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would adopt the Healthy and Safe Families and Workplaces Act, and require employers to provide paid sick leave based on hours an employee has worked.

LB 712, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Omaha, would provide for drug testing for applicants and recipients of unemployment benefits that were previously fired for unlawful controlled substance abuse.

LB 688, introduced by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, would allow children attending a facility or center to apply sunscreen without a note of parental permission.

LB 755, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would delete the current restriction on operating an all terrain or utility type vehicle between dawn and dusk.

LB 769, sponsored by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, would create a Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact to promote high-speed passenger rail service in the region.

LB 776, sponsored by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, would revise the system by which county and city jails provide telephone services to inmates.

LB 785, sponsored by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, would revise language regarding marriage to reflect the legalization of same-sex marriage across the United States.