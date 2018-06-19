New business wins downtown Cozad storefront space and a business assistance!

COZAD, Nebr., Jun 18, 2018–Another storefront building in downtown Cozad will be filled this fall. The Cozad Development Corporation held their finalist presentations on Friday for the “Pitch It Cozad: Win This Space” Competition. Jody Laird and her business, “Double L Embroidery” won the competition, earning her 1-year free rent in 813 Meridian. It was announced Monday evening at the Music Monday concert.

Laird and her husband grew up in Cozad and now live south of town with their four dogs. Laird and her husband have already started another business together – Double L Tree Service. Jody Laird launched Double L Embroidery in March. She bought a commercial embroidery machine after realizing there wasn’t anyone close that could embroider shirts for their tree service business. She has been operating from the upstairs of her home and is excited to be able to expand her business. She says the Laird’s business philosophy is “to build it one step at a time”.

In addition to the building, Laird will have access to professional help including: custom building renovations, free legal assistance to get her business entity set-up, free services from a CPA to set up their book keeping procedures using Quickbooks, access to a business coach for their first year, advertising and marketing packages, one-year Chamber of Commerce Membership, waived utility deposits, and more. All of this was made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from Cozad Development Corporation; France & McNally; Nebraska Enterprise Fund; The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce; Mark R. McKeone P.C., L.L.O; Berreckman, Davis & Bazata, P.C.; The City of Cozad; KRVN/KAMI; Cozad Board of Public Works; and Dawson Home.

Chelsie Michalewicz and Autumn Castellanos were also finalists in the competition and will be receiving further assistance in establishing their business ideas for the future. Jen McKeone, Executive Director of Cozad Development Corporation says, “We’re going to do all that we can to bring all of our finalists’ businesses to downtown Cozad”. Michalewicz hopes to start “Sweet Water Outfitters”, a western boutique specializing in ranch/work wear and repurposed home décor. Castellanos is interested in starting “Acacia”, an art studio open to the public embracing creativity in Cozad.