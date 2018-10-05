New central Nebraska airline experiences busy first month

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A new central Nebraska airline is already busy is having a busy first month.

The Kearney Hub reports that United Express handled nearly 1,500 passengers at its new home at the Kearney Regional Airport.

Station Manager Diane Packett says the airline had 752 outgoing passengers and 732 inbound passengers last month. If United Express maintains its current passenger volume, it would record more than 17,000 enplanements during the next 12 years.

Kearney’s prior airline, PenAir, was on pace to hit about 7,000 enplanements when it withdrew its service last year, citing pilot shortages and a bankruptcy filing.