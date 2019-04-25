New company assumes ownership of Cozad skilled care facility

Will become known as Emerald Nursing & Rehab Cozad.

A New York-based company will become the new owner of Golden Living Center-Cozad, also known as Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center. Emerald Healthcare of New York is assuming ownership after Cozad Care was managed by a state-appointed receivership for over a year. In a statement, the company said that on May 1, 2019 the facility will be known as Emerald Nursing & Rehab Cozad.

Administrator Kiley Goff says they “can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel!” Goff says they had many positive responses after informing team members and residents about the new ownership. There are currently nearly 70 residents at the 89-bed licensed skilled nursing and assisted living facility with about 90 full and part-time team members. Goff added that they “truly have a team of employees whose priority is to care for our residents, and that makes this a great place to work and a great place to live.”

The company statement said they’ve “successfully transitioned facilities in Nebraska and other states with experience in generating profit through the delivery and services provided at the highest level of care.” It further stated that “Emerald Nursing & Rehab Cozad is committed to being a resource for the community by providing exceptional clinical care in a comfortable and motivating environment.”

The company has filed similar trade name paperwork with the State of Nebraska for other facilities in Grand Island, Columbus and Omaha.

Last week, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office had filed a motion to transfer residents to other placements after being notified by the care facility’s Receiver that it would not be able to meet payroll. In motions filed in Dawson County District Court this week, the motion was withdrawn. Further court orders allowed the transfer of ownership of the facility and ended the receivership.