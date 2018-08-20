New event center to bring music to downtown Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff, Neb. — An entrepreneur in western Nebraska is turning a long-vacant downtown building into an event center.

Shots Bar and Grill Owner Chad Leeling tells the Scottsbluff Star-Herald that he wanted to bring country and rock bands back to downtown Scottsbluff. Leeling says his new Dark Horse event center will feature live music three nights a week.

Leeling plans to offer discounted rates for residents to use the space as a reception area for weddings, reunions, graduation parties and other special events.

Dark Horse will also hold free country dance lessons once a week in the new 10,000-square-foot space.

He says construction could be complete in a month. Dark Horse still needs to pass inspections and be approved for a liquor licensing before the venue can open.