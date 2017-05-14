New indoor riding arena to be constructed at Fonner Park

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235771 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 14, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Fonner Park. ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, APRIL 19-21 ** Horses round the track at Fonner Park, Grand Island, Neb., Friday, March 14, 2008. Fonner used to fill up with 8,000 on its best days in the 1980s, the heyday of Nebraska racing. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Officials say a new indoor riding arena and storage facility will be constructed this year at Fonner Park horse track in Grand Island.

The Independent reports that the 150-by-80-foot facility will be locate behind a cattle barn at the park.

Nebraska State Fair director Joseph McDermott says it will store 400 new horse stalls bought by the State Fair Board.

McDermott, who is also president of the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, says the facility and stalls will allow officials to promote Grand Island for large equine shows.

The facility could cost up to $450,000. McDermott says grants secured by the Grand Island and Hall County Visitors and Convention Bureau will pay for most of it. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed by August

