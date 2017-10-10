class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
New Jersey company plans Nebraska call center, 200 jobs

BY Bob Brogan | October 10, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A New Jersey-based company says it plans to open a call center in Lincoln that will employ about 200 people.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that iPacesetters, of Montvale, New Jersey, announced Monday it would open a call center at a site where another call center operator closed earlier in the year.

That move by catalog and online retailer Dr. Leonard’s resulted in the loss of 170 jobs.

iPacesetters, which says it provides telemarketing services to a number of companies, plans to open Nov. 6 and will hire employees in stages. The jobs will be split between full- and part-time positions.

Lincoln site director Penny Spaeth says the availability of the space used by another call center was a “bonus,” but the company chose Lincoln because of the potential employees.

