class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238909 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
New Nebraska law aims to keep poor people out of jail | KRVN Radio

New Nebraska law aims to keep poor people out of jail

BY Associated Press | May 29, 2017
Home News Regional News
New Nebraska law aims to keep poor people out of jail

LINCOLN, Neb. — Advocates for low-income Nebraska  residents hope a new law will help keep poor people who committed minor offenses from wasting time in jail.
A law passed this month will require judges to consider a person’s financial status before assigning fines or setting bail. It also would require a person who fails to pay a fine in time to appear before a judge instead of automatically sitting out the fine in jail at the rate of $90 a day. Judges could dismiss the fine or assign community service instead.

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro says the law could save millions of dollars. The county now spends $5.6 million annually just incarcerating people sitting out fines. Parts of the law take effect later this year and parts in 2019.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments