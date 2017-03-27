New recycling trailer dedicated in Lexington

Deanna White, Education Coordinator with Keep Lexington Beautiful has been working with recycling education with school students since the first of the year. Ana Maria Ramirez-Ochoa participates in the program through the Middle School’s After School program. She explains how she applies what she has learned. She says they recycle cans at her house and then take them to the recycling trailer. They also plant vegetables in their garden. Amanda Lyna-Reynoso, also a Middle School student, says they have a recycling bin at home and she picks up recyclable while walking around her neighborhood.

On Thursday, a recycling trailer was dedicated at the Lexington Middle School. It’s the 5th such trailer located at the schools and all are open for use by the public.