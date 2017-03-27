class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224637 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
New recycling trailer dedicated in Lexington | KRVN Radio

New recycling trailer dedicated in Lexington

BY Dave Schroeder | March 27, 2017
RRN/ Keep Lexington Beautiful has been collaborating with Lexington Public Schools to locate recycling trailers on school campuses. The fifth such trailer was dedicated at the Lexington Middle School on Thursday March 23, 2017.
RRN/ Lexington Middle School students Amanda Lyna-Reynoso & Ana Maria Ramirez-Ochoa participate in the Keep Lexington Beautiful educational programs at the LMS After School program.

Deanna White, Education Coordinator with Keep Lexington Beautiful has been working with recycling education with school students since the first of the year. Ana Maria Ramirez-Ochoa participates in the program through the Middle School’s After School program. She explains how she applies what she has learned. She says they recycle cans at her house and then take them to the recycling trailer. They also plant vegetables in their garden. Amanda Lyna-Reynoso, also a Middle School student, says they have a recycling bin at home and she picks up recyclable while walking around her neighborhood.

On Thursday, a recycling trailer was dedicated at the Lexington Middle School. It’s the 5th such trailer located at the schools and all are open for use by the public.

RRN/ New recycling trailer to be located at the Lexington Middle School for use by the public.
