New Revenue chair plans to act on property taxes

Lincoln, Neb. — The new chairwoman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee says she plans to start work right away on a property tax package to ease the burden on farmers, ranchers and homeowners.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, was elected Wednesday to lead the panel that oversees legislative tax policy.

Linehan says she hopes to find a plan that can win support from both agricultural and business groups, which have been at odds over tax policy in recent years.

She says, “We’re going to have to lock ourselves in a room until we come up with something.”

Linehan says she also will work closely with Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican who has identified property taxes as a major legislative priority.