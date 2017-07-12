New slide at zoo reopens after adjustments following injury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has reopened a portion of a new children’s playground that was closed when a girl seriously injured a leg on it over the weekend.

A slide on the Children’s Adventure Trail’s area was closed after the girl was hurt Saturday. Some parents have said the slide was too steep to be safe.

The zoo reopened the slide, which resembles a wrecked pirate ship, on Tuesday after adding a segment to the bottom of it to lessen its slope.

The new $27.5 million play area, just north of the Desert Dome, opened June 30.