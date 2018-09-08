New trial dates for dad, son in northeast Nebraska slaying

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) – New trial dates have been given two men accused of killing a man in his northeast Nebraska home.

Cuming County District Court records say 49-year-old Jody Olson will go on trial Jan. 14. Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Olson’s trial is set to begin March 11.

Both Olsons have pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and other charges stemming from the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock. His body was found March 11 in the burned rubble of his Rosalie home. He’d been fatally stabbed.

One of two women charged in the case has pleaded guilty to being an accessory. The records say 42-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.

The other woman charged as an accessory, 32-year-old Jenna Merrill, is set to begin trial Nov. 13.