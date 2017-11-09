New warden to lead Nebraska state prisons in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new warden has been chosen to lead two Nebraska state prisons as they merge into one facility.

The Department of Correctional Services announced Thursday that Taggart Boyd will serve as warden of the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center/Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln.

Boyd currently serves as the deputy warden of operations at the privately operated North Central Correctional Complex, a medium-security men’s prison in Marion, Ohio. Boyd will join Nebraska’s department on Dec. 29.

Nebraska corrections Director Scott Frakes says Boyd’s experience in security programming will make him an excellent fit to lead the facilities.

Boyd will oversee both facilities and be involved with the effort to merge them. Boyd began his career in 1998 in Ohio as a correctional officer.