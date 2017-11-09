class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271159 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
New warden to lead Nebraska state prisons in Lincoln | KRVN Radio

New warden to lead Nebraska state prisons in Lincoln

BY Associated Press | November 9, 2017
Home News Regional News
New warden to lead Nebraska state prisons in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new warden has been chosen to lead two Nebraska state prisons as they merge into one facility.

The Department of Correctional Services announced Thursday that Taggart Boyd will serve as warden of the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center/Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln.

Boyd currently serves as the deputy warden of operations at the privately operated North Central Correctional Complex, a medium-security men’s prison in Marion, Ohio. Boyd will join Nebraska’s department on Dec. 29.

Nebraska corrections Director Scott Frakes says Boyd’s experience in security programming will make him an excellent fit to lead the facilities.

Boyd will oversee both facilities and be involved with the effort to merge them. Boyd began his career in 1998 in Ohio as a correctional officer.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments