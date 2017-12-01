New Website to be Awarded to Nebraska Charity

Kearney Company Seeks Nominations, Applicants

Kearney, NE — November 30, 2017 — Hollman Media of Kearney announced that it would donate a new website to at least one Nebraska charity this holiday season. The company said it plans to accept applications and nominations through December 25th. The recipient of the free website will be announced by the company the following week.

“Some charities don’t have the funding needed to build a professional website,” said Travis Hollman, president of Hollman Media. “This project is just one simple, but effective way that our organization can help these charities out this season.”

Hollman said that the application process is quick and open to all Nebraska-based charities. Interested charities that want to be considered for the award can fill out an online application by clicking the “Charity Website Giveaway” link at http://HollmanMedia.com. Links to the application are also available on the company’s Facebook page at http://facebook.com/hollmanmedia.

Hollman said the company is receptive to awarding more than one winner.

“We don’t want to overextend ourselves, but if we get enough quality applicants and have a hard time choosing one winner, we remain open to awarding sites to more than one recipient,” said Hollman.