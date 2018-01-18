class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284839 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
New Yorker arrested, drugs seized in south-central Nebraska | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2018
Courtesy/MGN Online

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say more than 41 pounds of drugs were found in the car of a New York City man arrested in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Huan Lin was pulled over Tuesday for speeding on Interstate 80 near Kearney and then taken into custody for driving on a suspended license.

The patrol says an inventory search of Lin’s car uncovered 41 pounds of ketamine, which authorities say is an anesthetic abused for its hallucinogenic properties. The 617 vials’ street value was estimated at $617,000. The patrol says troopers also found marijuana and methamphetamine.

Lin’s charged with possession of a hazardous drug, three more possession counts and one for the suspended license. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

