NHA Leadership Institute begins 2019 Class XVI

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Hospital Association Research & Educational Foundation (NHAREF) Leadership Institute is pleased to begin Class XVI (16). Nearing the 400 mark of alumni, the Leadership Institute has proven to be inspiring, invigorating, invaluable, innovative and effective. The Leadership Institute’s mission is to advance the effectiveness of hospitals by providing a quality environment for professional development, support and personal growth for health care leaders.
Each year, health care professionals from across Nebraska come together for a 10-month program designed to instruct, inspire and invigorate. Participants in the NHA Leadership Institute improve their leadership skills and enhance their effectiveness in the health care field while preserving the care and compassion critical to quality health care delivery. Participants also establish peer-to-peer connections and bonds with classmates and faculty.
Geared toward providing middle management and up-and-coming leaders within Nebraska’s hospitals with the necessary skills to become exceptional leaders, this program has already proven to produce job advancement and leadership successors. It is vital for current hospital leadership to develop the pipeline to ensure effective succession planning while enhancing employees’ contributions to the organization.
The Leadership Institute is made of up comprehensive curriculum that combines core leadership competency working sessions and multiple layers of applied practice in health care. Participants have expert faculty to guide them through the program. Knowledgeable professors from Bellevue University are ready to steer participants toward professional success and engage them on the pressing issues hospitals encounter. These experts are drawn from diverse departments of the University including management, human services, leadership development, business administration and health care administration.
2019 participants include:
Julie Baumgart
Director of Pharmacy
Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus
Candy Bell
Clinic Manager
Harlan County Health System, Alma
Andrea Blecke
Director of Therapy
Providence Medical Center, Wayne
Jessica Bortner
Foundation Executive Director
Community Hospital, McCook
Mick Bruce
Facilities Supervisor
Jefferson Community Health & Life, Fairbury
Jennifer Brunswick
Administrative Services/Board Coordinator
Community Hospital, McCook
Megan Burkey
OB/OR Department Supervisor
Memorial Health Care Systems, Seward
Mike Dougherty
Facilities Director
Thayer County Health Services, Hebron
Cheryl Eklund
Med/Surg Director
York General, York
Sara Ellis
Patient Accounts Director
York General, York
Brent Enninga
Assistant Director of Rehabilitation
York General, York
Kelly Findlay
Director of Nursing
Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Pawnee City
Kami Foster
Clinical Coordinator
Community Hospital, McCook
Mirya Hallock
Administrator
Webster County Community Hospital, Red Cloud
Ashley Havel
Nurse Manager
Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva
Marla Heitmann
Infection Control Nurse
Thayer County Health Services, Hebron
Christine Hutchinson
Physical Therapist
St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point
Jennifer Johnson
Inpatient Nurse Manager
Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
Kaitlyn Kavan
Food Services Manager
Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Brittany Langan
Women’s’ Health Manager
Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul
Megan McGown
Marketing Manager
Great Plains Health, North Platte
Michelle Meyer
Human Resources Manager
Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus
Deb Moorhous
Dietary Manager
Community Hospital, McCook
Jenny Oden
Outpatient Services
Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Tina Pate
Senior Director of Nursing
Great Plains Health, North Platte
Sam Prokopec
Long-Term Care Administrator
Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Angela Pruitt
Health Information Services Director
Jefferson Community Health & Life, Fairbury
Tierney Reilly
Materials Management Director
Community Hospital, McCook
Haley Ridder
Revenue Cycle Director
Thayer County Health Services, Hebron
Nancy Rinkol
Practice Manager
Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus
Joni Sautter
Clinic Manager
Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
Katie Schrad
Home Health/Hospice Manager
St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point
Janell Shelton
Clinic Director
Kearney County Health Services, Minden
Laura Teichmeier
Director of Human Resources
Memorial Community Health, Aurora
Courtney Thurlow
Prairie Pines Lodge Secretary
Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron
Megan Travis, RN
Clinic Coordinator
CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City
Sarah Troester
Surgery Manager
Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron
Deb Uldrich
Case Manager
Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva
Heather Valasek
Specialty Clinic/Cardiac Rehab Coordinator
Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul
Danny VanRanken
Respiratory Therapist
Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney
Ben Young
Director, Support Services
Valley County Health System, Ord
The Nebraska Hospital Association is the influential voice of Nebraska’s hospitals and health systems, helping hospitals provide comprehensive care to their communities. The Association offers collaborative leadership, assisting its members to improve the health status of their communities. Since 1927, the NHA has provided legislative advocacy, educational programming, data information and communication to Nebraska’s hospitals.
For more information, visit the NHA website at nebraskahospitals.org.