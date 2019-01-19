NHA Leadership Institute begins 2019 Class XVI

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Hospital Association Research & Educational Foundation (NHAREF) Leadership Institute is pleased to begin Class XVI (16). Nearing the 400 mark of alumni, the Leadership Institute has proven to be inspiring, invigorating, invaluable, innovative and effective. The Leadership Institute’s mission is to advance the effectiveness of hospitals by providing a quality environment for professional development, support and personal growth for health care leaders.

Each year, health care professionals from across Nebraska come together for a 10-month program designed to instruct, inspire and invigorate. Participants in the NHA Leadership Institute improve their leadership skills and enhance their effectiveness in the health care field while preserving the care and compassion critical to quality health care delivery. Participants also establish peer-to-peer connections and bonds with classmates and faculty.

Geared toward providing middle management and up-and-coming leaders within Nebraska’s hospitals with the necessary skills to become exceptional leaders, this program has already proven to produce job advancement and leadership successors. It is vital for current hospital leadership to develop the pipeline to ensure effective succession planning while enhancing employees’ contributions to the organization.

The Leadership Institute is made of up comprehensive curriculum that combines core leadership competency working sessions and multiple layers of applied practice in health care. Participants have expert faculty to guide them through the program. Knowledgeable professors from Bellevue University are ready to steer participants toward professional success and engage them on the pressing issues hospitals encounter. These experts are drawn from diverse departments of the University including management, human services, leadership development, business administration and health care administration.

2019 participants include:

Julie Baumgart

Director of Pharmacy

Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus

Candy Bell

Clinic Manager

Harlan County Health System, Alma

Andrea Blecke

Director of Therapy

Providence Medical Center, Wayne

Jessica Bortner

Foundation Executive Director

Community Hospital, McCook

Mick Bruce

Facilities Supervisor

Jefferson Community Health & Life, Fairbury

Jennifer Brunswick

Administrative Services/Board Coordinator

Community Hospital, McCook

Megan Burkey

OB/OR Department Supervisor

Memorial Health Care Systems, Seward

Mike Dougherty

Facilities Director

Thayer County Health Services, Hebron

Cheryl Eklund

Med/Surg Director

York General, York

Sara Ellis

Patient Accounts Director

York General, York

Brent Enninga

Assistant Director of Rehabilitation

York General, York

Kelly Findlay

Director of Nursing

Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Pawnee City

Kami Foster

Clinical Coordinator

Community Hospital, McCook

Mirya Hallock

Administrator

Webster County Community Hospital, Red Cloud

Ashley Havel

Nurse Manager

Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva

Marla Heitmann

Infection Control Nurse

Thayer County Health Services, Hebron

Christine Hutchinson

Physical Therapist

St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point

Jennifer Johnson

Inpatient Nurse Manager

Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance

Kaitlyn Kavan

Food Services Manager

Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Brittany Langan

Women’s’ Health Manager

Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul

Megan McGown

Marketing Manager

Great Plains Health, North Platte

Michelle Meyer

Human Resources Manager

Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus

Deb Moorhous

Dietary Manager

Community Hospital, McCook

Jenny Oden

Outpatient Services

Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Tina Pate

Senior Director of Nursing

Great Plains Health, North Platte

Sam Prokopec

Long-Term Care Administrator

Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Angela Pruitt

Health Information Services Director

Jefferson Community Health & Life, Fairbury

Tierney Reilly

Materials Management Director

Community Hospital, McCook

Haley Ridder

Revenue Cycle Director

Thayer County Health Services, Hebron

Nancy Rinkol

Practice Manager

Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus

Joni Sautter

Clinic Manager

Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance

Katie Schrad

Home Health/Hospice Manager

St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point

Janell Shelton

Clinic Director

Kearney County Health Services, Minden

Laura Teichmeier

Director of Human Resources

Memorial Community Health, Aurora

Courtney Thurlow

Prairie Pines Lodge Secretary

Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron

Megan Travis, RN

Clinic Coordinator

CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City

Sarah Troester

Surgery Manager

Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron

Deb Uldrich

Case Manager

Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva

Heather Valasek

Specialty Clinic/Cardiac Rehab Coordinator

Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul

Danny VanRanken

Respiratory Therapist

Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney

Ben Young

Director, Support Services

Valley County Health System, Ord

