Nichols Named Chief Executive Officer at Fillmore County Hospital

GENEVA, Neb. – The Fillmore County Hospital Board of Directors met on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 to make the important decision of hiring a new Chief Executive Officer for Fillmore County Hospital. After a long process involving over 200 applications, numerous phone interviews, and two on-site interviews, the Board of Directors are happy to announce that Chris Nichols was selected as the new CEO of Fillmore County Hospital.

Chris Nichols is originally from Grand Island, Nebraska and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995 and his Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 1998. He later obtained his Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota in 2006. Chris has served as the CEO of Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa since 2013. Under his leadership, a new inpatient wing was constructed that replaced all of their current patient rooms. It is set to open for patient care on July 17, 2017.

Chris and his wife, Jaci, have three children, Garrett (14), Abby (13), and Ali (8). Prior to living in Ida Grove, the two lived in Grand Island and are both licensed physical therapists in the state of Nebraska. Chris served as the Director of two start-up Inpatient Rehabilitation facilities in Central Nebraska. These two facilities included one at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE in 2006 and the second one at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, NE in 2008. As lifelong Nebraskans, Chris and his family are extremely excited to return home to Central Nebraska where they can be close to family and friends.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be chosen as the next CEO of Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva. I am looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity of carrying on the legacy that Paul Utemark and the staff started here. I am drawn to the spirit and enthusiasm of the staff at Fillmore County Hospital and can’t wait my family to start the next phase of our lives in Geneva, Nebraska.” – Chris Nichols

Past Chief Executive Officers of Fillmore County Hospital include Paul Albright (1961-1968), Larry Warrelmann (1968-1989), Larry Eichelberger (1989-2008), and Paul Utemark IV (2008-2017).

About Fillmore County Hospital

Fillmore County Hospital is a county owned, 20-bed critical access hospital, with an inpatient behavioral health distinct part unit, that opened the doors of its brand new state-of-the-art hospital on March 1, 2012. Fillmore County Hospital delivers patient and family focused care where compassion, innovation and teaching are vital. Their vision is to be the regional choice for valued health services. Its team will be recognized for their knowledge and compassion in delivering exceptional care, innovative services and trusted outreach and education in all stages of life. Visit www.myfch.org.