No change again in Nebraska unemployment rate: 2.8 percent | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | May 18, 2018
Lincoln, Neb. —  The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary April unemployment rate matches the March and February rate of 2.8 percent.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the 2.9 percent of April 2017.

Last month’s rate also remained well below the U.S. figure, which dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in March.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says manufacturing employment in the state has risen to prerecession levels.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
