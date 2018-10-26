No injuries in car-train crash east of Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — A car-train collision occurred early Friday at a railroad crossing about one mile east of Lexington.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was paged at 4:14 a.m. A 2007 Kia southbound on Road 435 went around the cross arms and became struck on Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The driver, 22 year old Yusuf Hassan, and his passenger, 25 year old Judid Garcia, both of Lexington, exited the vehicle unharmed. The Union Pacific train was traveling eastbound at 38 mph at the time of the crash. The vehicle was totaled.