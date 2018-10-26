class="post-template-default single single-post postid-343493 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
No injuries in car-train crash east of Lexington

No injuries in car-train crash east of Lexington

BY RRN/KRVN News | October 26, 2018
RRN/Car-train collision east of Lexington. Photo by Dave Schroeder.

Lexington, Neb. — A car-train collision occurred early Friday at a railroad crossing about one mile east of Lexington.

RRN/Car-train collision. Different angle. Photo by Dave Schroeder.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was paged at 4:14 a.m. A 2007 Kia southbound on Road 435 went around the cross arms and became struck on Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The driver, 22 year old Yusuf Hassan, and his passenger, 25 year old Judid Garcia, both of Lexington, exited the vehicle unharmed. The Union Pacific train was traveling eastbound at 38 mph at the time of the crash. The vehicle was totaled.

 

