No Injuries in Emergency Forced Landing Near Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. – 12:17 p.m., Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lincoln Police Department, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported plane crash north of the Lincoln airport. Arriving first responders located a small airplane in a cornfield approximately a mile and a half north of the airport with the four people on board.

The pilot and owner, Scott Lonergan, 46 of rural Lincoln, and three adult family members had just taken off from the Lincoln Airport when the 1964 Cessna 205 airplane experienced engine problems. Lonergan turned back towards the airport, but with the engine trouble and a strong headwind, he knew he would not be able to make it back safely. Lonergan performed an emergency forced landing in the cornfield which resulted in no injuries to those on board nor any damage to the airplane.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded and will conduct an

independent investigation.