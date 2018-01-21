class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285521 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
No injuries in emergency landing of small plane near Omaha

BY Associated Press | January 21, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say no one was injured when a small airplane made an emergency landing in a field southwest of Omaha.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when the pilot reported to the Millard Airport that his plane was in engine failure. The plane landed around 3 p.m. in a field near 144th and Giles.

Omaha television station KETV reports that Oracle Aviation owns the aircraft. The business says a student pilot and instructor were on board the single-engine aircraft when it was forced to land. There was no damage to the aircraft.

