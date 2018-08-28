No injuries reported as firefighters contain Nebraska fire

Henry grass fire

Henry, Neb. — Nearly 90 firefighters from several departments combined to put out a grass and brush fire along the Wyoming state line in western Nebraska.

Morrill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Hinman said Tuesday that he was headed home after watching for hotspots left behind by the blaze, which was first reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday a few miles north of Henry.

Hinman says no injuries were reported and no structures were burned. He estimated that nearly 2 square miles were blackened by the wind-driven flames.

The fire cause is being investigated.