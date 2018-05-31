No jury for school superintendent accused of student assault

OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) _ There will be no jury for the trial of a western Nebraska school superintendent accused of assaulting a student.

Court records say the motion by the lawyer for Paula Sissel was granted after a hearing Wednesday in Garden County Court. Sissel has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Judge Randin Roland is scheduled to hear the evidence and testimony on June 20 in an Oshkosh courtroom before issuing his verdict.

Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Brian Eads has said it’s his understanding the assault occurred Nov. 13, when the 61-year-old Sissel was attempting some corrective action with the student.

Sissel is superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.