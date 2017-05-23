No more porn, Nebraska prison officials tell inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s prison director has told inmates that pornographic material won’t be allowed beginning in January.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the ban will include publications or items that advocate or are likely to incite violent or

illegal activity and any material that threatens “the safety, security or good order” of a prison.

Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes’ May 11 letter to the inmates says possession of such materials after Jan. 8 could lead to inmate misconduct reports.

Frakes said in a statement Monday that reform “requires us to look at the system, how it operates, and determine where positive changes could be implemented to create a safer, more re-entry-focused environment.”

The eight months’ notice gives inmates time to decide on renewals or ordering new publications.