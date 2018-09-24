No one injured in four power line accidents with harvest equipment

By Friday of last week, Dawson Public Power District had responded to four separate incidents where harvest equipment had come into contact with their power lines. Spokesperson Chelsea Gengenbach said most involved augers, one involved a corn chopper. None of the operators were injured. Gengenbach says they were “grateful that the operator’s of the equipment knew to stay in their vehicle and call for help and remain in the vehicle until help had arrived and we had safely de-energized the power line.”

Gengenbach said there was no common factor among the accidents. Oftentimes it is said that they passed under a power line many times but, Gengenbach says “you never know” when it will occur. Sometimes new farm hands may not be able to gauge the size of the equipment appropriately or maybe it’s been upgraded to a new piece. She notes that “farming equipment is getting bigger everyday and you never what the clearance will be.”

Gengenbach says that if you are concerned your equipment may not clear the power lines you need to pass under, to contact Dawson Public Power District. A crew will assess the situation and make it safe.