Nominations open for inaugural Presidential Medal of Service

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds announced today that he is inviting nominations for the inaugural Presidential Medal of Service, a new annual award that will celebrate Nebraskans’ promotion of the impact the university and higher education have on the state’s economic and social well-being.

The medal will become the highest honor the university president can bestow on a community member. All Nebraskans are invited to submit nominations by filling out an online form available here. Nominations are due Sept. 10; Bounds will then select a winner to be honored at an event later in the fall.

Nominees should be Nebraskans who have made significant contributions in supporting a strong University of Nebraska and promoting the vital role that higher education plays in growing the state. For example, nominees may have testified to policymakers on behalf of the university, led a letter-writing campaign, spoken at a public meeting on an issue important to the university, or hosted an event to raise community awareness of the university’s impact.

University and NU Foundation employees are not eligible to receive the award. Elected officials and candidates for elected office are also ineligible.

Bounds said he has been humbled to meet countless Nebraskans who are willing to advocate for NU’s 53,000 students, talented faculty and staff, and 187,000 alumni in the state. The Presidential Medal of Service, he said, is one way to recognize their efforts.

“From driving agricultural innovation, to transforming healthcare, to expanding access for young people and educating the future workforce, the University of Nebraska has been directly linked to the success of the state for almost 150 years,” Bounds said. “We want to make certain we’re telling that story every chance we get. That includes publicly thanking Nebraskans who go above and beyond in lifting up their voices in support of an affordable, excellent university.

“I’m proud to create this new Presidential Medal of Service to help honor our community partners without whom our momentum would not be possible.”