Nonprofit proposes $16M indoor dog park in Omaha

BY Associated Press | July 30, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. – A nonprofit wants to build a $16 million indoor, off-leash dog park in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha-based animal health technology startup Corbyt has proposed the 90,000 square-foot private facility named the Nebraska Canine Commons. The indoor dog facility would be run by the new nonprofit Nebraska Canine Commons.

The group’s plans include a play area with dog agility equipment, classrooms for dog training and specialized turf that drains liquid waste and manages pet odor. Customers would pay a membership fee of $79 per month and an extra $15 per month for each additional dog.

The nonprofit is examining sites but hasn’t yet chosen a location.

The indoor dog facility could begin construction next year and open in 2020 if the group can complete fundraising.

