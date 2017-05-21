class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237389 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Norfolk man charged in crash that killed passenger in April | KRVN Radio

Norfolk man charged in crash that killed passenger in April

BY Associated Press | May 21, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Norfolk man charged in crash that killed passenger in April

STANTON, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal crash last month.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that Blake Baldwin was charged in Stanton County on Friday. Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll. Baldwin and two other passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Baldwin and the surviving passenger, 20-year-old Kaleb Eatherton of Norfolk, have also been charged with being minors in possession of alcohol.

Both are scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court on June 13.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments