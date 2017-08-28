North Loup Popcorn Days celebrates 116 years of fun

North Loup Popcorn Days Aug. 25-27, 2017, celebrated its 116th anniversary and featured free popcorn, fun activities and a great parade! It is Nebraska’s longest continuously running celebration.

The KRVN Crew of Barb Maloney, Anthony Jacobsen & Bob Brogan joined the North Loup Popcorn Days Parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Following the parade, the Crew set up east of the North Loup Fire Hall and took registrations for the All American Summer 2016 Chevrolet Colorado that will be given away later this year.

Two qualifiers were drawn — Harlan Hansen of Scotia & Silas Plate of North Loup!

KRVN thanks L & D Crop Insurance and the North Loup Popcorn Days Association for sponsoring the All American Summer 2016 Chevrolet Colorado appearance!