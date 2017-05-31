North Nebraska authorities investigating Iowa man’s death

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239435 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 31, 2017
NORDEN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of an Iowa man who’d been canoeing on the Niobrara River in northern Nebraska.

Keya Paha County Attorney Eric Scott said Wednesday that 68-year-old Garry Kaufman was pronounced dead on the scene Saturday after being removed from the river near Norden. Kaufman lived in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Scott says Kaufman had been canoeing with a group. The attorney also says the circumstances leading up to Kaufman’s death remain unclear, but there’s no indication that any crime was involved. No autopsy has been ordered.

