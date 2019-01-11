class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358702 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
North Platte & Cozad Police say wanted man on the move

BY North Platte Police Department | January 11, 2019
North Platte & Cozad Police say wanted man on the move
Courtesy/North Platte Police FaceBook page -- Kim Potter. 1-10-19
Courtesy/North Platte Police FaceBook page. 1-10-19

Cozad, Neb. — Cozad and North Platte police are urging citizens to be aware of a man who is wanted for stealing numerous vehicles over the last two days, and using credit cards that don’t belong to him.

North Platte Police said in a post on its FaceBook page that Kim Potter is stealing cars to get someplace, dumping the vehicle, and then stealing another in the vicinity to get to his next destination.

Police urge motorists to take their keys out and lock their cars. Citizens are urged to contact law enforcement if  they  see him.

Potter also goes by other names: Mike Potter, Kim Hatch,Mike Hatch and Mike Wazowski.

