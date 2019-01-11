North Platte & Cozad Police say wanted man on the move

Cozad, Neb. — Cozad and North Platte police are urging citizens to be aware of a man who is wanted for stealing numerous vehicles over the last two days, and using credit cards that don’t belong to him.

North Platte Police said in a post on its FaceBook page that Kim Potter is stealing cars to get someplace, dumping the vehicle, and then stealing another in the vicinity to get to his next destination.

Police urge motorists to take their keys out and lock their cars. Citizens are urged to contact law enforcement if they see him.

Potter also goes by other names: Mike Potter, Kim Hatch,Mike Hatch and Mike Wazowski.