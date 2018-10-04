North Platte homicide investigation continues, Police seeks public’s assistance

The North Platte Police Department continues to investigate the September 14th shooting death of a 22-year-old man in North Platte’s Centennial Park. Officer Beth Kerr says Ethan Pohlmeier and a friend met up with two other people in the Park. Shortly after the meeting a disturbance erupted, gun shots were fired and the suspects fled the area in an older model green car. Pohlmeier died from multiple gunshot wounds while being treated at Great Plains Health.

Officer Kerr says that despite numerous interviews along with multiple anonymous tips, no arrests have been made. They are asking the public to continue to be vigilant and that they are interested in any information, pictures, or video relevant to the case. The suspect vehicle, an older model green car was last seen leaving the crime scene traveling north on Union Avenue.

-O-