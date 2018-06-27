North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Grant Awards

(North Platte, Nebraska, June 27, 2018) – The North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awarded

$20,495 in Promotional and Incentive funding at the June 27 Advisory Committee Meeting.

Occupancy in North Platte’s lodging establishments is high during the summer travel season of

Memorial Day through Labor Day, but dips during the other times of the year, known as the ‘shoulder’

and ‘off’ seasons. One of the priorities of the Visitors Bureau is to promote events and activities

September through May to increase visitation throughout the year. Several grant applications were

presented at the June 27 Advisory Committee meeting that fit this funding priority.

For the second year in a row, Legacy Gymnastics will be approaching the Nebraska USA Gymnastics

organization with a bid to host the Nebraska Compulsory Gymnastics State Meet in North Platte in

December. If the bid is successful, this event will bring 300 young gymnasts along with their coaches and

families to North Platte, primarily from the Lincoln and Omaha area. The Visitors Bureau Advisory

Committee awarded Legacy Gymnastics $7,795 in Sports Incentive funds for the rental of gymnastic

equipment and the purchase of the scoring program should the bid be successful.

The Homestead Pumpkin Patch will be a new attraction south of North Platte at the corner of

Homestead and Power Roads. The attraction will be open on weekends from mid-September through

the final weekend in October, with plans to add days for school groups to visit. In addition to the

pumpkin patch, the attraction will include a hill slide, jumping pillow, human foosball, barrel cars, hay

rack ride and a host of other fun activities. The Advisory Committee awarded Homestead Pumpkin Patch $10,000 in Incentive Funds to be used specifically for the development of the hay rack ride and barrel cars, with any leftover funds to be used for the hill slide and jumping pillow.

Pals Brewing Company, already one of the most active tourism partners in North Platte is developing the

Western Nebraska Beer Festival on September 22, which will coincide with the North Platte Rail Days.

The event is expected to draw more than a dozen Nebraska craft brewers, as well as area distillers and

wineries and will bring 300 to 500 visitors to the community. The Advisory Committee awarded Pals

Brewing Company $2700 in Promotion Funds for their marketing efforts associated with the event.

The Advisory Committee accepts grant applications for Promotion, Incentive and Sports Incentive funds

each month. Applications must be received during the first week of the month, and are reviewed during

the monthly Advisory Committee meetings. It is recommended that attractions and events allow at least 60 days between the time the grants are reviewed and the start of the event.

Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are

funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging

properties in Lincoln County. It is thanks to the efforts of the following lodging property partners that

funds are available to attract more visitors, which have a significant impact on the economic well-being

of our Lincoln County communities.