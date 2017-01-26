North Platte man arrested in sexual assault investigation

A 19-year-old North Platte man is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault. It stems from a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began on January 17, 2017. A female student reported that an older male had sexually assaulted her. The victim was interviewed at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte. Employees with a Lincoln County School spoke with deputies along with multiple other interviews that resulted in the arrest of Levi Scott on Tuesday. He was arraigned in Lincoln County Court on Thursday. His bond was set at 10% of $250,000. A preliminary hearing for Scott was scheduled for February 9, 2017 at 1:30pm. The Sheriff’s Office continues it’s investigation.