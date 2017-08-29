North Platte man arrested on charges of Attempted Murder and Arson

A North Platte man has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Arson following a disturbance and fire at a North Platte residence Monday evening. North Platte Police Department responded to a trailer home around 7:06pm on a report of a disturbance and found the home on fire. Two residents, 58-year-old James Brown and a 54-year-old woman, were outside of the home and North Platte Fire Department was summoned to the scene.

The woman had a cut on her forehead along with clothing that smelled of gasoline, according to Inv. John Deal. She was transported to Great Plains Health and later released with no serious injuries.

The investigation determined that Brown and the woman were in a dating relationship at one time but, lived together at the residence. A verbal argument started inside of the home, then Brown reportedly went outside and returned with a gas can and began splashing gas on the victim and inside of the residence. It was reported that James made a comment about burning the trailer down and began to attempt to light a lighter. The victim reported she took the lighter away from James and broke it. James reportedly hit the female in the head causing the cut. The victim ran down the hallway and attempted to leave out the back door but James reportedly grabbed her by the hair not allowing her to leave. The victim was able to eventually escape out of the back door and ran to the neighbor’s for assistance. Soon after the trailer started on fire.

After the fire was contained a search warrant was obtained for the trailer. A gas can, broken lighter and other evidence was located. James was arrested for attempted homicide, felony domestic assault (enhanced from misdemeanor due to prior conviction), false imprisonment and 1st degree arson. The trailer was heavily damaged from the fire and is a total loss.