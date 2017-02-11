North Platte man dead in motor bike crash

A North Platte man died Friday night in a motor bike crash on private property north of the community.

North Platte Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Hillcrest development at 5:17 p.m. 43 year old Antony Znaniecki was riding his dirt bike on his property and had an accident. Family members and neighbors found him unresponsive at his homemade dirt bike course and began CPR.

North Platte Rescue arrived and transported him to Great Plains Health where he died in the Emergency Room. An accident reconstructionist from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and looked into the cause of the accident.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident. Chief Deputy Roland Kramer of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it appeared the man was attempting a jump when he lost control of the bike.