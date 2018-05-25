North Platte man dies in Logan County accident

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-313503 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | May 25, 2018
One person died in a two-vehicle accident late Thursday morning in northern Logan County on Highway 83. The Nebraska State Patrol says it occurred around 11:03am Thursday as a car, driven by 77-year-old Marvin Jensen of North Platte, was traveling northbound. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the side of a southbound semi. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene. Restraints were in use in the semi but, not in the car. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The highway was closed for a little more than 6 hours until the scene was cleared.

 

