class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
North Platte man imprisoned for setting fires but not letting wife flee | KRVN Radio

North Platte man imprisoned for setting fires but not letting wife flee

BY AP | July 23, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
North Platte man imprisoned for setting fires but not letting wife flee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A 27-year-old man has been given five to 10 years in prison for trying to set his North Platte home on fire but not letting his wife leave.

Lincoln County District Court records say Lucas Vollmer was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded no contest to felony charges of arson and false imprisonment. Prosecutors dropped two related charges in return for Vollmer’s pleas.

A court affidavit say the two had argued at the home on Dec. 16 last year, and he wouldn’t let her leave. The affidavit says he nailed shut the front and back doors and then used a propane torch to set fire to carpet and a T-shirt. The affidavit she put out the fires and then fled to safety.

He was arrested later that day in Gothenburg.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments