North Platte man injured in shooting, suspect in custody

North Platte Police say an 18 year old man is in the hospital after an accidental shooting by a relative who is in custody. Police were paged Monday at 8:43 p.m. to a residence and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his forehead. The victim was flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where his condition is unknown.

North Platte Police contacted several people at the scene who implicated Christian Vera in the shooting. Police say Vera was located in the alley behind the residence and taken into custody without incident. A mid-size handgun was located in the alley near Vera.

Police determined based on evidence and witness statements that several individuals were playing video games inside the residence when Christian Vera produced a handgun to show to the victim. During the process of showing off the handgun, Vera negligently discharged one round which struck the victim in the head. Police say the shooting appears to have been accidental as there is no evidence it was preceded by a disagreement or quarrel.

Police say Christian Vera was arrested for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. It is suspected that the handgun in question was stolen and further follow up is being conducted.