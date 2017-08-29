North Platte man run over by pickup

A North Platte man was run over by a vehicle following an argument with his wife over whether she was going to drive away. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were summoned at 8 p.m. on Sunday to the Lake Maloney inlet south of North Platte where a 46 year old man had been injured by a pickup at the Kansas Point Camping Area. North Platte Rescue responded and transported the injured man to Great Plains Health.

Initial investigation found that the man had been involved in an argument with his wife. When she tried to leave the area, the man grabbed on to the passenger side of the vehicle and was drug down the gravel road and eventuallly run over by the rear tire of the pickup. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.