North Platte native Mitchell Walters participates in Washington, D.C. Youth Tour

Lexington, Neb. – North Platte High School student Mitchell Walters was nominated to represent Dawson Public Power District on a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Walters was one of 19 high school-aged students from across Nebraska chosen by their local electric utility. The group was chaperoned by the Nebraska Rural Electric Association. Dawson PPD is a member of the NREA.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour provides about 1,500 rural high school-aged students across the United States the opportunity to learn about the electric utility industry and tour the nation’s capital while representing their public power districts and electric cooperatives.

The week-long event, held in early June, included participants meeting with members of the Nebraska Congressional delegation and attending the NRECA Youth Day to learn about political engagement, leadership and the pressing issues facing the electric industry today.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.