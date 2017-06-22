North Platte Police confiscate 22 pounds of pot & cash

22 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 in cash were found at a North Platte residence following information provided to Lincoln County Crimestoppers. These tips led police to investigate a local resident, 33 year old Michael A. Perez. A months-long investigation gave officers reasonable suspicion that Perez was involved in dealing drugs and stolen firearms.

North Platte Police and members of the CODE Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home. As officers knocked, announced and entered the home, Perez was found flushing marijuana down his toilet. A search of the home revealed approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 cash. The officers also located Oxycodone for which Perez had no prescription. Perez was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of Oxycodone and tampering with evidence-all felony offenses.